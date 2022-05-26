ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $89.81

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.81, but opened at $87.06. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 447 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

