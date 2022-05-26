Mark R. Manley Sells 5,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AB stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.