Mark Wong Acquires 7,634 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Wong bought 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,552.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

