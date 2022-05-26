Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Markel worth $216,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,340.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,417.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,308.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.