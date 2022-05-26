Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.83).

MKS stock opened at GBX 138.65 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 92.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

