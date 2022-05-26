Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.40.

VAC traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.90. 362,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,022. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $175.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

