Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.74.

MRVL stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,950,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

