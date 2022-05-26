MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

MTZ stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 582,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,995. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

