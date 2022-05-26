Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.29

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 43333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

