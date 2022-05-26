Maven Securities LTD Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.09% of Cipher Mining worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

