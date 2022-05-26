Maven Securities LTD Has $410,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $507.69. 37,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,611. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.51.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,983 shares of company stock worth $41,064,660 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.