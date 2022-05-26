Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 315,457 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.47% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MREO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MREO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of MREO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,273. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

