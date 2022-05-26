Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $122,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,895. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

