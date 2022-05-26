Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $131,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

