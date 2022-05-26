Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $135,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 95.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MODV stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About ModivCare (Get Rating)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
