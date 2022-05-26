Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,168 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 54,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,250. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.96) to GBX 330 ($4.15) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.