Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,092 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

