Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,317 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alcoa by 523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,818,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 15,112.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 314,331 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

AA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

