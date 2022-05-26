Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 32,742 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Anaplan by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Anaplan by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,551. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

