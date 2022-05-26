Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 40,749 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.76.

APA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 129,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

