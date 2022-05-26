Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Welbilt by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Welbilt by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

