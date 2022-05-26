Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 93.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

