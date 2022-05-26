McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

