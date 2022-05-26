MCDEX Price Reaches $32.09 on Major Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,572.42 or 1.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001692 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

