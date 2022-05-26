mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of mdf commerce stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.57. 64,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,187. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.