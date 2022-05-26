MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDMP traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.

About MDM Permian (Get Rating)

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

