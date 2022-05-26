MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDMP traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.
About MDM Permian (Get Rating)
