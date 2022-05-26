Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 11.8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. 155,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,581,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

