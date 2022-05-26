Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 105,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,586,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $160,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 264,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

