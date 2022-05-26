MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $723.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,021.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

