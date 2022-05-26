Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.30

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 12827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Meritor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

