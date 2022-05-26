Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will post $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.77 million. Merus reported sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $63.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.95 million to $137.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 727,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

