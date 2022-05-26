Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

Shares of FB opened at $183.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

