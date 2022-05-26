Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

