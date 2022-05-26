Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $28.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,258.47. 77,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,434.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $56,711,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

