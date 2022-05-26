Mina (MINA) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002941 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $443.92 million and $42.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 518,693,126 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

