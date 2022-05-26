Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Thryv comprises approximately 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Thryv worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,339,341 shares of company stock valued at $65,637,590 over the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 228,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

