Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $15.05 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded up 343.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $15.05 or 0.00051332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $307,261.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 469.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.62 or 1.44680593 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 548.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00504103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

