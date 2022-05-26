Mirrored Microsoft Reaches Market Cap of $47,193.63 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $18.48 or 0.00062517 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $47,193.63 and $50,232.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 488.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00502474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 2,553 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

