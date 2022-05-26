Mithril Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $11.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

