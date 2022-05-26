Mizuho Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SBRA stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

