Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Position in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get XOS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 16,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,270. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.