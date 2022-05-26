Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.99. 387,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

