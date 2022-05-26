Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $390,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 144,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

