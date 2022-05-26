Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $790,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $745,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $384,144,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

