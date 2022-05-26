Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boeing by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $128.01. 241,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

