Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

