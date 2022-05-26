Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes $688,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.