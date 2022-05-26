Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE MOH traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.81. 23,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average is $310.23. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

