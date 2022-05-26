Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $261,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,509,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,657,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.40.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

