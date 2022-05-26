Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,686,707.12 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPWR stock traded up $20.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.67. 403,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,137. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.44 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.42. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

